This is not the belly of the beast

Hosted by Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

-David takes a week off from co-hosting, but there is still a beast in the house – the Snalleygaster beast, that is. And the head of that massive monster – literally – is Greg Engert, the nationally and internationally acclaimed beer expert from NRG. He is pouring all through the show and talking about how you too can get your beer geek on;

-The Capital Jewish Museum—opening at Third & F Streets, NW, in the spring of 2023 – is a secular organization that explores the intersection of the American Jewish experience in D.C. In to talk about the museum and the The Capital Jewish Food Festival is Andrew Coulomb, deputy director of the Capital Jewish Museum;

-As many of you know, back in June Nycci went on a trip to Israel with a group called Reality. She was a part of Team Taste, and that meant everyone in the group had a hand in the food, wine and hospitality scene. Among them was Dara Schwartz. Her journey from working in advertising to traveling and learning from chefs and then to creating her own packaged goods items – Darista Dips – now available nationally is an inspiring story – especially for those who are looking to break into the consumer packaged goods market;

– The 2022 Events DC International City Food Festival celebrates food, culture, and entertainment, highlighting the diverse communities in the nation’s capital. We are joined by Jinhee Kim, chief creative officer, Events DC, and competing chef Michael Ciuffardi of the Embassy of Peru, in with his partner and translator, Fito Garcia.