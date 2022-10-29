We can put a Finger on it

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis. On today’s show: • Bill Jensen is co-owner and beverage director of the Tail Up Goat and the Reveler’s Hour in Adams Morgan. Among many awards of note, he was honored with Michelin’s 2021 Washington, D.C. Sommelier Award. He’s in to treat us to some tastes and talk of his wine favorites from the Finger Lakes for your Thanksgiving table;

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Bill Jensen is co-owner and beverage director of the Tail Up Goat and the Reveler’s Hour in Adams Morgan. Among many awards of note, he was honored with Michelin’s 2021 Washington, D.C. Sommelier Award. He’s in to treat us to some tastes and talk of his wine favorites from the Finger Lakes for your Thanksgiving table;

• Lane Levine owns A Friendly Bread, launched four years ago as a fresh sourdough bread business. He has mastered that which previously seemed impossible – producing a preassembled, frozen, single-serve, heat-and-eat sourdough grilled cheese sandwich that heats to a crispy, gooey meal in under 10 minutes. We get to try some in studio;

• Hungry yet? Get ready for more when James Wozniuk, owner and executive chef of the Makan Malaysian restaurant in Columbia Heights joins us. Makan is an immersion in the complexities and simple pleasures of Malaysian dining. And, by the way, Makan was included on the Michelin Bib Gourmand List in 2021 and 2022;

• Chef Stefano Marzano is president, founder and culinary director of Mighty Meals, providing a convenient, healthy meal delivery service made with locally sourced ingredients by professional chefs, all from a menu that changes weekly.