SECURE ACT 2.0

July 31, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David De Jong, Principal, and Sarah Broder, Senior Associate, Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC. The program will review SECURE 2.0 which changed the landscape of retirement plans upon enactment seven months ago. Among the topics to be discussed are: Multiple changes to “over 50” elective deferrals to employer plans

Emergency withdrawals permitted from an employer plan or IRA and new emergency savings... READ MORE

July 31, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David De Jong, Principal, and Sarah Broder, Senior Associate, Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC.

The program will review SECURE 2.0 which changed the landscape of retirement plans upon enactment seven months ago. Among the topics to be discussed are:

Multiple changes to “over 50” elective deferrals to employer plans

Emergency withdrawals permitted from an employer plan or IRA and new emergency savings plans

The change in the required beginning date from age 72 to 73

The slashing of the minimum distribution penalty and the elimination of the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.