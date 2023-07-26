On Air: Inside the IC with Justin Doubleday
Trending:
Listen Live
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

SECURE ACT 2.0

July 26, 2023 12:46 pm
< a min read
      

July 31, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David De Jong, Principal, and Sarah Broder, Senior Associate, Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC.

The program will review SECURE 2.0 which changed the landscape of retirement plans upon enactment seven months ago.  Among the topics to be discussed are:

Multiple changes to “over 50” elective deferrals to employer plans
Emergency withdrawals permitted from an employer plan or IRA and new emergency savings...

READ MORE

July 31, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David De Jong, Principal, and Sarah Broder, Senior Associate, Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC.

The program will review SECURE 2.0 which changed the landscape of retirement plans upon enactment seven months ago.  Among the topics to be discussed are:

  • Multiple changes to “over 50” elective deferrals to employer plans
  • Emergency withdrawals permitted from an employer plan or IRA and new emergency savings plans
  • The change in the required beginning date from age 72 to 73
  • The slashing of the minimum distribution penalty and the elimination of the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
All News Analysis Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Radio Interviews

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 PFIC 2023
8|1 Quantum Speaker Series Presents:...
8|1 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories