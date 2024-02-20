ForYourBenefit Farewell

February 26, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes back our original program guests Tammy Flanagan, NITP Senior Benefits Director, Karen Schaeffer, CFP®, Marc Levine, Esquire, and Tom O’Rourke, Counsel.

This is our final episode. We have enjoyed our weekly conversations for the past 18 years. Thank you to our loyal listeners for tuning in as we discussed topics ranging from benefits to finance to estate planning and everything in between.

Our guests gather today to share their memories, stories, and closing thoughts. Join us as we reminisce about the years of hosting this radio program. We hope you have learned a great deal over the years and encourage you to visit our website to stay in touch with NITP.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

