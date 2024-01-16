On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Countdown to government shutdown:
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

Finance review for the new year

January 16, 2024 8:57 am
< a min read
      

January 22, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP®.  The new year is a great time to review:

 Investment allocations and rebalancing needs

  • Cash flow and budgeting for the new year
  • Retirement contributions, plans and projections
  • Insurance coverage, needs and premium changes

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
All News Analysis Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Radio Interviews

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Homeland Security Week
1|23 2024 NOAA Small Business Industry Day
1|23 Women in AFCEA Virtual Happy Hour:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories