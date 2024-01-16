Finance review for the new year

January 22, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP®. The new year is a great time to review:
Investment allocations and rebalancing needs
- Cash flow and budgeting for the new year
- Retirement contributions, plans and projections
- Insurance coverage, needs and premium changes
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
