Finance review for the new year

January 22, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP®. The new year is a great time to review:

Investment allocations and rebalancing needs

Cash flow and budgeting for the new year

Retirement contributions, plans and projections

Insurance coverage, needs and premium changes

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.