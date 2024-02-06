Estate planning without estate planning: How joint ownership and beneficiary designations transfer assets at your death

February 12, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire. We will discuss how your assets pass to your loved ones:

Through joint ownership of land;

Through joint ownership of bank and brokerage accounts;

Through government beneficiary forms (including new rules for the TSP); and

Through non-government beneficiary forms, and how often they may differ from each other.

We will also discuss what we can do when the unexpected and unplanned transfer happens.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.