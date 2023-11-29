It’s the Last Week of Open Season – Steps to Take Now

December 4, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director, NITP.

Have you procrastinated on your Open Season homework? Don’t worry, there is still time.

Are you in the plan that matches your needs? Price is not the only factor which is why this decision can be confusing. During this program, Tammy will break this process down into simple steps everyone can take to review and select the best coverage for 2024.

Step 1: Review your current coverage and changes in your current plan for 2024.

Step 2: Did you have any significant healthcare events or issues in 2023? Do you anticipate any changes in your healthcare needs in 2024? Are you planning a move, a marriage, a milestone birthday? Do you now qualify for Medicare?

Step 3: Use the www.opm.gov healthcare information and plan comparison tool and the Consumers’ CHECKBOOK Guide to Health Plans for Federal Employees to narrow down your options. What are your Top 3?

Step 4: Consider your need to continue or enroll in a FEDVIP dental and/or vision plan. Evaluate cost along with value.

Step 5: Current Federal employees – it’s time to make your Flexible Spending Account election for 2024.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

