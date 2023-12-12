On Air: Federal Monthly Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

Hot Topics in Federal Benefits

December 12, 2023 10:47 am
< a min read
      

December 18, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist.  Bob will talk about:

  • The annuity calculation
  • FEGLI 5-year rule
  • Medicare’s different enrollment periods
  • Long term care – What to consider while the Federal plan is suspended

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
All News Analysis For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Radio Interviews

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|19 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
12|19 Women in AFCEA Virtual Happy Hour:...
12|19 Dashboard in a Day - Hitachi Solutions...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories