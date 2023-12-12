Hot Topics in Federal Benefits

December 18, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist. Bob will talk about:

The annuity calculation

FEGLI 5-year rule

Medicare’s different enrollment periods

Long term care – What to consider while the Federal plan is suspended

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

