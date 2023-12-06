Wellness, Finance, and Mental Health with WAEPA

December 11, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Laurie Lee, Chief Financial Officer, WAEPA, and Daniel Eck, CFP®, Ernst & Young Personal Finance.

Today’s guests will discuss the importance of wellness at the intersection of finance and mental health. They will also talk about the benefits of WAEPA’s partnership with EY and their Navigate program, making immediate progress on financial goals and positively impacting your future.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

