MAP: Where in the country are GSA’s greenest buildings?

February 7, 2019 12:31 pm
 
This week the U.S. Green Building Council released its 2018 Top 10 States for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Green Building.

They are, in order of highest to lowest gross square footage (GSF) of LEED-certified space added per capita: Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington, New York, Texas, Colorado, Hawaii, Virginia, California and Maryland.

Illinois had a score of 5.31 GSF per capita, while Maryland scored 2.92 GSF per capita. Though not a state, Washington, D.C., far outpaces the rest of the nation with 61.74 GSF per capita.

Meanwhile, several of the top states are home to some of the General Services Administration’s gold and silver LEED-certified owned and leased buildings. The sites range in use from Environmental Protection Agency regional offices to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives headquarters in the nation’s capital. Use the map below to see what makes some of these buildings stand out from a sustainability perspective.

GSA’s LEED Case Studies website has a full list of LEED-certified buildings.

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor of Federal News Network. Follow @abrustWFED

