Technology Council CEO discusses the current technology landscape

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Leaders and Legends, Bobbi Kilberg joins Aileen Black to discuss her 50 years of experience in government and the Northern Virginia technology landscape. Bobbie Kilberg, president and CEO of the Northern Virginia Technology Council, plans to retire later this year. She has led the organization for 22 years and built it into a powerhouse for networking and promotion of the D.C. area’s technology community.

Highlights:

“The biggest impact of all members of NVTC is the frustration of companies not being able to reach their customers. The companies want to help and are dedicated to help their customers in their goals. Virtual is interesting for awhile but you really need some in person to really connect with them” Bobbi shared about the impact of today’s crisis for the members of NVTC.

NVTC has done over 60 events to help their members since the lockdown began bringing people together to learn on ways to cope on how to conduct business safely and effectively.

When asked about leadership during Covid 19, Kilberg stated, “No way to sugar coat it, we need more leadership during this crisis”. There are some leadership highlights like Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan, she added.

Bobbi shared her views on regulation of big tech, “ I feel 110% that regulation is dangerous for the Government to regulated entrepreneurial companies. It is not a good thing. Big technology companies need to be aware of what the American people expect of them and pay attention. But regulation stops innovation and is a bad idea. It will hurt American jobs”.

Kilberg’s definition of a great leader is a leader that has a strong sense of what is right and wrong. Does the right thing no matter what the consequences. Great examples of good leadership are Senator McCain, Mitt Romney and Gov. Larry Hogan.

Kilberg reflected on the best advice she ever got from President George H.W. Bush. He told her to “be who you are, don’t be afraid to be who you are, if you do it will all work out, plus I have your back”.

In Kilberg’s closing comments to the next generation. She stressed, “ Don’t be afraid to stand up for what you believe in and in the long term it will work out, Life is short”

As President and CEO, Bobbi Kilberg leads and manages the largest technology council in the nation with about 1,100 member companies employing 350,000 people. She was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as a member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). Kilberg has worked in the Whitehouse as a senior staff member for 4 Presidents under Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush. She is a graduate of Yale University Law School and also earned a master’s degree in political science from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from Vassar College.