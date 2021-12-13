Biden executive order seeks ‘seamless’ customer experience across federal services

The Biden administration is looking to make public-facing services across the federal government easier to access.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order Monday focused on improving customer experience within government and building on its ongoing work to improve the equity of public-facing services.

The final executive order contains many of the same elements from a draft version of the executive order that Federal News Network obtained last month.

The executive order, according to a fact sheet released by the White House, directs agencies to modernize programs, reduce administrative burdens and pilot new online tools and technologies that can provide a “simple, seamless and secure customer experience.”

“Whether searching for vaccine safety information, claiming retirement benefits, receiving health insurance, passing through a security checkpoint, or checking the status of a farm loan application, Americans expect government services to be responsive to their needs. But too often, people have to navigate a tangled web of government websites, offices, and phone numbers to access the services they depend on,” the fact sheet states.

Neera Tanden, a senior adviser to the president, told reporters Monday the executive order looks to reduce the “time tax” associated with seeking out services from agencies.

“It takes a long time to fill out a form or go through a line or access a benefit, and our focus is really ensuring that we’re minimizing those frictions,” Tanden said.

Jason Miller, the Office of Management and Budget’s deputy director for management, said the EO also directs agencies to coordinate work on services that reflect common life experiences, including turning 65, having a child or applying for a small business loan.

“Those are moments where individuals may need to interact with the federal government in a really critical way at a critical moment, but also may need to interact with multiple agencies. That’s a process that should be simple and seamless. We’re one enterprise and we should operate accordingly,” Miller said.

To help members of the public find and apply for government services, the executive order would elevate USA.gov to serve as a “digital federal front door,” rather than require users to navigate multiple federal websites.

To reduce barriers to access for people who are experiencing poverty or rely on social safety net programs, the executive order directs agencies to implement a “no-wrong door” approach, in which users who sign up for one agency program or benefit can get connected to other related programs.

Tanden said this approach would help increase public awareness of agency programs, and would reduce the “pain and friction” associated with seeking out these types of services.

Tanden said the Education and Health and Human Services departments are among the agencies taking steps to ensure people who access one benefit are aware of other benefits.

“A lot of what happens with the public is that they’re really just not aware of services that their federal government has available for them, and that is a key component of this executive order, which is that you can go through one door and that door will let you know about other services that can help you in the need that you have,” Tanden said.

Miller said the executive order outlines steps agencies can take to proactively reach out to individuals.

“There’s also a piece of this that is about notifying people proactively, whether that’s the status of their application or about actions that they need to take, so that we’re meeting people where they are, reducing their amount of time to track ongoing activity in their back and forth with any specific agency, so that we’re making it easier for people in general through these interactions,” Miller said.

Aside from setting governmentwide targets, the executive order lists 36 customer experience improvement commitments across 17 agencies, all of which aim to improve the delivery of government services.

Miller said these agency-specific actions are “near-term in nature,” and will generally be completed in the coming year.

Among the agency-specific elements, the EO directs the IRS to allow taxpayers to schedule customer support call-backs, expand electronic filing options and possibly enable automatic direct deposit refunds based on prior-year tax returns.

Miller said the IRS already has a callback option for a limited set of its customer support lines, but would greatly expand these capabilities under the executive order.

The National Taxpayer Advocate, in her latest annual report to Congress, found only 7% of callers to the IRS accounts management phone lines got through to a call center employee.

One of the agency’s most-called phone lines for individual income tax assistance logged about 85 million calls, but only 3% of callers got through to a customer service representative. About 167 million taxpayers call the IRS each year for help.

Miller said agencies across the board “face real challenges enhancing this capability, not just at the IRS.”

“We don’t think people should be waiting on a phone line. They should be able to get through or schedule a call back at their convenience. This is a goal across our services and the IRS is obviously a key piece of that,” Miller said.

For the 2 million people who travel through U.S. airports every day, the EO directs the State Department to allow individuals to renew their passports online, rather than apply at a local post office or passport agency.

Tanden said the State Department expects to launch the capability to renew passports online later this month.

“Our expectation is that can start relatively shortly and I will take time to expand dramatically, but that is something that will start soon,” Tanden said.

The State Department inspector general’s office, in a recent report, confirmed the agency expects to launch online passport renewal this month, but that’s nearly six years past the original timeline in what’s been a decade-long modernization of the Bureau of Consular Services’ IT systems.

The executive order also promises new security machines and computers with “advanced screening features” for the Transportation Security Administration that will result in shorter security and check-in lines at airports. Tanden said TSA is considering biometric scanning as one of the next-generation capabilities to improve wait times at airports.

For the 45 million Americans with student loans, the executive order elevates StudentAid.gov as the one and only website for borrowers to apply for, manage and repay their loans. The EO will also streamline the Public Service Loan Forgiveness process for civil servants and active-duty service members.

Robin Carnahan, the administrator of the General Services Administration, said the executive order builds on GSA’s work providing services like Login.gov and USA.gov, while also setting a template for the look and feel of federal websites through its U.S. Web Design Standards.

“From disaster relief to student loans, the American people deserve government services that are reliable, equitable, and accessible — without having to navigate a convoluted maze of processes and websites. The Biden-Harris Administration is undertaking an all-hands-on-deck effort to make government services simpler and more secure, and as the home of governmentwide shared services, GSA has a leading role to play,” Carnahan said.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) called the executive order an “innovative plan” to ensure agencies provide excellent customer service to the public.

“By removing bureaucratic red tape and streamlining complicated processes, President Biden is ensuring the American people will have better access to the services they need and deserve. Making sure the government has the right tools, a strong workforce, and proper accountability in delivering critical services is at the core of the work of our committee,” Maloney said.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), chairman of the government operations subcommittee, said the executive order “advances the opportunity for federal agencies to deliver a world-class customer experience and ultimately improve trust in government.”

“With trust in government at an all-time low, it is crucial that the administration and Congress work together to improve how the public interacts and receives services from the federal government,” Connolly said. “Government services should be human-centered and minimize complexity and administrative burden and costs.”

Connolly in July reintroduced the bipartisan FACE Act, which would improve the efficiency and favorability of government services.