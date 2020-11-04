Fire-proof civil servants: Good idea, right?

Federal unions, many good government groups and much of the media have attacked President Trump’s proposal to make it easy to fire hundreds –if not thousands–of career feds now protected by civil service rules.

They’ve warned that the executive order would move many career workers into the proposed new Schedule F category.

Stripped of their civil service fireproofing they would be more likely to be “team players.”

More likely to endorse/implement policies and statements even if they believed they were wrong, dangerous or untrue.

Or illegal.

By the same token many past presidents–from both political parties–have at one time or another complained about foot-dragging bureaucrats trying to influence or delay policy changes.

Although this administration probably holds the record for attacks on the civil service–the FBI, IRS, CIA, CDC, NIH and other agencies–other presidents have also been frustrated or furious over some century-old rules.

It seems even grimmer now to many, what with charges of a Deep State operating in government.

Currently only a few thousand workers are in the political Schedule C category which has zero job security. Schedule F would expand that greatly.

The new Schedule F plan to make the bureaucracy more responsive comes at a time when the White House is at war with top federal health experts over how to handle the coronavirus: That includes everything from the use of face masks to the impact of social distancing and testing on the economy as well as claims and confusion about the use of untested drugs.

The thought of an unprotected, spineless career bureaucracy is unnerving to many.

But on the other side, some fear that partisan feds, protected by civil service rules, could make or break policy.

Either way the assumption has been that since this came from the Trump White House, the Schedule F order will be buried if former Vice President Joe Biden is declared the winner.

But would it? Should it?

A recent column here about the Schedule F proposal brought this response from a long-time, Maryland-based fed. He may reflect the thinking of many other citizen/feds.

He says: “The assumption has been that should Biden win, after all the court battles, that he would rescind this executive order. I wouldn’t be that sure, once he is in office.”

Having that sort of control over the top rungs of the civil service “might be very handy for the next administration,” he says.

Here’s his take which may be shared by other long-time feds: