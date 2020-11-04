On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Schedule F could hurt public’s trust in government even further

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 4, 2020 8:07 am
The debate over the Trump administration’s order to create a new civil service Schedule F – most of it has focused on the effects on career employees. But what about the public? My next guest says it will erode trust in government. Bob Tobias, professor in the Key Executive Leadership Program at American University, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more insight.

