“And the winners are…”

(This show originally aired on June 19, 2018)

This week on Off the Shelf, Lorraine Campos from Crowell & Moring, Jonathan Aronie from Sheppard Mullin, Jason Workmaster from Covington, and David Dowd from Mayer Brown bring you “The Rogers” Awards highlighting the significant and not so significant legal, policy and contractual events/developments of the past year.

This legal dream team provides insights on the Section 809 commercial item recommendations, JEDI, the DoD Commercial Item Guidebook and the Section 846 of the 2018 NDAA.

Other topics “honored” include the MSPV-NG J&A that fundamentally alters the structure of the MSPV program and the return of the Suspension and Debarment Official.