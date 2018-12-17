Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
2018: The year in procurement

December 17, 2018 8:39 pm
 
< a min read
This week on Off the Shelf,  Jason Miller, executive editor of the Federal News Network and Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, take a look at the key programs, initiatives, and policies that shaped the 2018 year in procurement.

Head shots of Jason Miller and Bill Gormley
Jason Miller & Bill Gormley

Among the topics that Miller and Gormley tackle are GSA’s Schedules Modernization efforts, Section 846 e-Commerce implementation, JEDI, and Best in Class contracts.

They also discuss the role and importance of senior leadership in setting goals and driving change across the procurement community.

Finally, Miller and gormley look ahead to 2019 and identify key trends that will shape the procurement landscape.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

