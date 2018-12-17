2018: The year in procurement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Miller, executive editor of the Federal News Network and Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, take a look at the key programs, initiatives, and policies that shaped the 2018 year in procurement.

Among the topics that Miller and Gormley tackle are GSA’s Schedules Modernization efforts, Section 846 e-Commerce implementation, JEDI, and Best in Class contracts.

They also discuss the role and importance of senior leadership in setting goals and driving change across the procurement community.

Finally, Miller and gormley look ahead to 2019 and identify key trends that will shape the procurement landscape.