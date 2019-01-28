Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

Section 846 & schedules modernization

January 28, 2019 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
2 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week Jonathan Aronie, partner at Sheppard Mullin, joins Off the Shelf for an engaging discussion of schedules modernization and Section 846.

Head shot of Jonathan Aronie
Jonathan Aronie, Sheppard Mullin

Aronie talks about the key opportunities and challenges facing GSA and its industry partners as the modernization effort gains momentum. In particular, he highlights the single schedule (consolidation) implementation as the driving solicitation behind streamlining and eliminating outdated, redundant clauses, and enhancing  access to commercial solutions.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Aronie also provides an update on the Transactional Data Reporting rule and the slow, steady demise of the Price Reduction Clause.

Turning to bid protests, Aronie provides a briefing on 2018’s significant bid protest decisions and what they mean for government and industry and he gives his “lessons learned” from these protests for government contractors.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy bid protests Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards GSA Section 846 Jonathan Aronie Off the Shelf Price Reduction Clause Radio Interviews Roger Waldron schedules modernization Sheppard Mullin transactional data reporting

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.