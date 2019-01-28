Section 846 & schedules modernization

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week Jonathan Aronie, partner at Sheppard Mullin, joins Off the Shelf for an engaging discussion of schedules modernization and Section 846.

Aronie talks about the key opportunities and challenges facing GSA and its industry partners as the modernization effort gains momentum. In particular, he highlights the single schedule (consolidation) implementation as the driving solicitation behind streamlining and eliminating outdated, redundant clauses, and enhancing access to commercial solutions.

Aronie also provides an update on the Transactional Data Reporting rule and the slow, steady demise of the Price Reduction Clause.

Turning to bid protests, Aronie provides a briefing on 2018’s significant bid protest decisions and what they mean for government and industry and he gives his “lessons learned” from these protests for government contractors.

