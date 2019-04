This week Jason Miller, executive editor for the Federal News Network, joins Off the Shelf for “procurement potpourri,” a wide ranging discussion of the current happenings in federal acquisition.

Miller shares his thoughts and insights on a host of issues, including the Section 809 Panel Report, category management, schedules modernization, contract duplication, Section 846 and e-Commerce.

He also “turns the tables” by interviewing the show’s host, Roger Waldron, on these same issues and more.

