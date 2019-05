Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Tom Sisti, executive vice president and general counsel for The Coalition for Government Procurement shares his thoughts and insights on the key initiatives and insights shaping federal procurement today.

Sisti provides his analysis of GSA’s eCommerce Market Research & Consultation Report, and its recommendation for a proof of concept that will have a profound impact on commercial suppliers supporting the federal mission. The report raises a number of still unanswered questions regarding competition, pricing, conflicts of interest, and the applicability of commercial terms and conditions.

Sisti also shares his analysis regarding trends in cyber and supply chain risk. Finally, he highlights some key commercial and cyber related provisions in the recent NDAA.

