An update on the NDAA

This week on Off the Shelf, Jon Etherton of Etherton Associates, Inc., shares his Congressional outlook, providing updates and insights regarding progress on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and the budget.

Etherton highlights the current state of play regarding potential acquisition related provisions under consideration for the NDAA. He also examines current DoD trends regarding use of Other Transaction Authority (OTA), access to the commercial market and engagement with silicon valley.

Etherton also highlights supply chain security as an imperative driving acquisition policy and provides his thoughts on eCommerce.

