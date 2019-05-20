Listen Live Sports

An update on the NDAA

May 20, 2019 6:14 pm
 
This week on Off the Shelf, Jon Etherton of Etherton Associates, Inc., shares his Congressional outlook, providing updates and insights regarding progress on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and the budget.

Head Shot of Jon Etherton
Jon Etherton, president, Etherton and Associates

Etherton highlights the current state of play regarding potential acquisition related provisions under consideration for the NDAA. He also examines current DoD trends regarding use of Other Transaction Authority (OTA), access to the commercial market and engagement with silicon valley.

Etherton also highlights supply chain security as an imperative driving acquisition policy  and  provides his thoughts on eCommerce.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

