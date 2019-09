Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group and chair of the Coalition for Government Procurement, shares his observations on the keys to managing change in the wake of GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) consolidation.

Gormley highlights the critical importance of embracing change and articulating a vision for the common good.

In particular, Gormley emphasizes the vital importance of people in leading, managing and implementing change. MAS Consolidation will have profound positive impacts on the market and Gormley highlights key opportunities and challenges for GSA, customer agencies and industry partners

