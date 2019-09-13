Listen Live Sports

Bid protests: An analysis of recent decisions

September 13, 2019 5:46 pm
 
< a min read
This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Workmaster from Miller & Chevalier provides an update on some key legal developments including his insights on the recent bid protest decisions on JEDI and LOGCAP V.

Head shot of Jason Workmaster
Jason Workmaster, Miller & Chevalier

The LOGCAP V bid protest dismissal highlights the jurisdictional interplay between the Government Accountability Office and the Court of Claims while the JEDI litigation continues on appeal.

Workmaster also shares his insights regarding important developments in cost-reimbursement contracting and their impact on government and industry. He also provides his thoughts/analysis of the recent Bechtel decision on allowability of third-litigation costs and new DCAA guidance on expressly unallowable costs.

Finally Workmaster discusses schedules consolidation and what it means for contractors.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

