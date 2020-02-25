Listen Live Sports

An expert’s take on the federal market

February 25, 2020 7:29 am
 
Alan Thomas, executive vice president for Special Projects at Trowbridge and former commissioner of the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service, joined Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion of the federal market and government-wide contracting.

Thomas provided his insights on his time at FAS, in particular, sharing the driving strategic vision and goals driving GSA’s Federal Market Place Strategy.  He also shared his thoughts on the key market dynamics, including supply chain and cyber concerns — i.e. Section 889 — that are now reshaping requirements across government.

Finally, Thomas provided an update on multiple award schedule consolidation and e-commerce — think Section 846 — outlined his new role at Trowbridge, and shared lessons learned and management experiences from his cross-cutting career both in government and industry.

Alan Thomas, Exec. VP, Special Projects, Trowbridge

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

