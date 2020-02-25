An expert’s take on the federal market

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Alan Thomas, executive vice president for Special Projects at Trowbridge and former commissioner of the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service, joined Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion of the federal market and government-wide contracting.

Thomas provided his insights on his time at FAS, in particular, sharing the driving strategic vision and goals driving GSA’s Federal Market Place Strategy. He also shared his thoughts on the key market dynamics, including supply chain and cyber concerns — i.e. Section 889 — that are now reshaping requirements across government.

Finally, Thomas provided an update on multiple award schedule consolidation and e-commerce — think Section 846 — outlined his new role at Trowbridge, and shared lessons learned and management experiences from his cross-cutting career both in government and industry.

