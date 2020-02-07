Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

Current trends in cybersecurity

February 7, 2020 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, John DeSimone, vice president of Cybersecurity and Special Missions (CSM) for Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS) highlights current trends in cyber across the federal market.

Head shot of John DeSimone
John DeSimone

In a wide ranging discussion of supply chain and cyber risks, DeSimone highlights the challenges in cloud adoption focusing on data security, compliance and strategy alignment across the enterprise.

He outlines trends/strategies in cyber physical security systems, cyber as a service, and data resiliency and protection.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

DeSimone also shares insights regarding zero trust approach to layered security and how customers are utilizing this approach in managing cyber risk.

Finally DeSimone outlines Raytheon commitment to cybersecurity training including how Raytheon is leveraging its Cyber Academy curriculum to held develop a cyber expertise across the enterprise.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards Cybersecurity data security John DeSimone Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Raytheon Roger Waldron Supply chain management Technology

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk