Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

An update on VA’s supply chain modernization

February 10, 2020 7:54 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf,  host Roger Waldron interviewed Department of Veteran Affairs Chief Acquisition Officer Karen Brazell, and Angela Billups, the VA’s Senior Procurement executive and  executive director for the Office of Acquisition and Logistics.

Head shots of Brazell and Billups
Karen Brazell and Angela Billups, Department of Veterans Affairs

Brazell and Billups provided an update on the VA’s supply chain modernization, and highlighted the VA’s VA Logistic Reform (VALOR) initiative. They described how it will leverage and enhance procurement and logistics capabilities to support veterans’ healthcare.

Brazell and Billups shared insights and updates on the VA’s category management efforts, shared services initiatives, and the training and professional development of the VA’s acquisition workforce.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy All News Angela Billups Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards Karen Brazell Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron supply chain modernization VALOR initiative Veterans Affairs Workforce

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority