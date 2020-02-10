An update on VA’s supply chain modernization

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, host Roger Waldron interviewed Department of Veteran Affairs Chief Acquisition Officer Karen Brazell, and Angela Billups, the VA’s Senior Procurement executive and executive director for the Office of Acquisition and Logistics.

Brazell and Billups provided an update on the VA’s supply chain modernization, and highlighted the VA’s VA Logistic Reform (VALOR) initiative. They described how it will leverage and enhance procurement and logistics capabilities to support veterans’ healthcare.

Brazell and Billups shared insights and updates on the VA’s category management efforts, shared services initiatives, and the training and professional development of the VA’s acquisition workforce.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.