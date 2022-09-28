On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

Procurement & compliance trends in the federal marketplace

September 28, 2022 7:30 am
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week Baker Tilly’s Jeff Clayton, Leo Alvarez and Julia Smith join Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion of compliance, procurement and market trends impacting companies engaged in the federal marketplace.

The Baker Tilly team provides an update on the Paycheck Protection Program, including the latest on trends in oversight, audits and review of firms who received loans...

READ MORE

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week Baker Tilly’s Jeff Clayton, Leo Alvarez and Julia Smith join Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion of compliance, procurement and market trends impacting companies engaged in the federal marketplace.

The Baker Tilly team provides an update on the Paycheck Protection Program, including the latest on trends in oversight, audits and review of firms who received loans under PPP. Clayton details what firms need to be cognizant of regarding the potential for an audit.

(L-R) Jeff Clayton, Leo Alvarez, Julia Smith

They also provide an update on trends in supply chain risk management (SCRM), including analysis and insights regarding supply chain transparency, including the role and impact of Software Bill of Materials. Alvarez provides his insights on what it means for government contractors.

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

OASIS+ is also a focus of the Baker Tilly team, providing insights and analysis of the impending procurement and keys for firms seeking to respond to the solicitation once it is issued.

Finally, Smith tackles key trends in mergers and acquisitions in the federal marketplace. Julia breaks down key considerations for firms on the sell-side and buy-side. Julia also discusses key challenges companies have struggled with post merger.

 

      
Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Baker Tilly Contracting Contracts/Awards Jeff Clayton Julia Smith Leo Alvarez mergers and acquisitions Off the Shelf Paycheck Protection Program procurement Radio Interviews SBOM supply chain risk management

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|4 Colorado Digital Government Summit
10|4 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|4 Zscaler Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories