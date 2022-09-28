Procurement & compliance trends in the federal marketplace

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week Baker Tilly’s Jeff Clayton, Leo Alvarez and Julia Smith join Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion of compliance, procurement and market trends impacting companies engaged in the federal marketplace. The Baker Tilly team provides an update on the Paycheck Protection Program, including the latest on trends in oversight, audits and review of firms who received loans... READ MORE

This week Baker Tilly’s Jeff Clayton, Leo Alvarez and Julia Smith join Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion of compliance, procurement and market trends impacting companies engaged in the federal marketplace.

The Baker Tilly team provides an update on the Paycheck Protection Program, including the latest on trends in oversight, audits and review of firms who received loans under PPP. Clayton details what firms need to be cognizant of regarding the potential for an audit.

They also provide an update on trends in supply chain risk management (SCRM), including analysis and insights regarding supply chain transparency, including the role and impact of Software Bill of Materials. Alvarez provides his insights on what it means for government contractors.

OASIS+ is also a focus of the Baker Tilly team, providing insights and analysis of the impending procurement and keys for firms seeking to respond to the solicitation once it is issued.

Finally, Smith tackles key trends in mergers and acquisitions in the federal marketplace. Julia breaks down key considerations for firms on the sell-side and buy-side. Julia also discusses key challenges companies have struggled with post merger.