Procurement & the acquisition workforce

September 5, 2022 7:20 am
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Jeff Koses, senior procurement executive at the General Services Administration provides an update on the acquisition workforce, transactional data reporting (TDR), sustainability in procurement and the U.S. AbilityOne Commission.

Head shot of Jeff Koses
Jeff Koses, senior procurement executive, GSA

Koses discusses the role of the Office of Acquisition Policy at GSA focusing on the training and development of the workforce across the agency.

He also talks about the MAS program’s TDR pilot and the progress to date, and shares an update on sustainable acquisition and how his office is moving forward to support greener procurement.

Koses serves as the chairperson for the AbilityOne Commission and he provides an update on its operations and recent policy developments.

 

      
