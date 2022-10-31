On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Legal and policy trends in government contracting

October 31, 2022 4:38 pm
Jason Workmaster, a member at Miller & Chevalier, joins host Roger Waldron on this week’s  Off the Shelf for a discussion of then current legal and policy issues/trends in government contracting.

Head shot of Jason Workmaster
Jason Workmaster, Miller and Chevalier

Workmaster shares analysis and insights on the impact of inflation on government contractors and the legal tools and contract clauses available to government and industry to address price related performance challenges.

He also discusses the relative policy and legal implications of GSA’s Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) initiative versus the legacy Price Reduction Clause (PRC) and the Commercial Sales Practices (CSP).

Among other topics, Workmaster talks the nexus between the Waiver of the Non-Manufacturer Rule and the domestic supply chain.  He also shares his analysis of recent activity surrounding the Civil False Claims Act and cybersecurity.

      
