2022: The year in procurement

Federal News Network Executive Editor Jason Miller joins Off the Shelf for a look back at the year in procurement.

Miller highlights some of the key procurement events and trends of 2022, shining a spotlight on the impact of not having an OFPP Administrator.

He also notes interesting trends, including the expanding use of the Section 876 authority to not consider cost in source selections, the shrinking industrial base, impact of inflation, CMMC, cyber security and small business policy.

Finally Miller gives his thoughts on what to expect in the year ahead with several major IT and services re-competes on the horizon.