Compliance & federal procurement

This week on Off the Shelf, Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, discusses the state of federal procurement amidst a cavalcade of current and proposed contract compliance requirements.

Allen highlights some of these challenging requirements, including Section 889, Greenhouse Gas reporting and mitigation, and new restrictions on microchips.

He also discusses the impact of protests on large IDIQ contracts raising the question as to whether the increase in protests will stifle/undermine IDIQs over the long term.

Finally, Allen provides his thoughts on the future of the MAS program.