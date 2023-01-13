On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

Compliance & federal procurement

January 13, 2023 9:26 pm
< a min read
      

This week on Off the Shelf,  Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, discusses the state of federal procurement amidst a cavalcade of current and proposed contract compliance requirements.

Allen highlights some of these challenging requirements, including Section 889, Greenhouse Gas reporting and mitigation, and new restrictions on microchips.

He also discusses the impact of protests on large IDIQ contracts raising the question as to whether the increase in protests will stifle/undermine IDIQs over...

READ MORE

This week on Off the Shelf,  Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, discusses the state of federal procurement amidst a cavalcade of current and proposed contract compliance requirements.

Head shot of Larry Allen
Larry Allen, president, Allen Federal Business Partners

Allen highlights some of these challenging requirements, including Section 889, Greenhouse Gas reporting and mitigation, and new restrictions on microchips.

He also discusses the impact of protests on large IDIQ contracts raising the question as to whether the increase in protests will stifle/undermine IDIQs over the long term.

Finally, Allen provides his thoughts on the future of the MAS program.

        Insight by Coupa: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about how one of the most well-known agencies partners innovation and procurement to meet its mission.

 

 

      
Related Topics
Acquisition Allen Federal Business Partners Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting IDIQs Larry Allen Multiple Award Schedule Off the Shelf procurement Radio Interviews Roger Waldron Section 889

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Network Security Management Virtual...
1|20 Dashboard in a Day - PragmaticWorks
1|20 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories