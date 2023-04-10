On Air:
Procurement trends in small business contracting

April 10, 2023 8:35 pm
Tiffany Hixon, assistant commissioner for the office of the  Professional Services and Human Capital Category at the Federal Acquisition Service, joins Off the Shelf for an update on Professional Services Category procurement trends.

With overall professional services spending up governmentwide, Hixon identifies highlights reasons for the increase in spending as well as identifying key trends in small business contracting and use of governmentwide contract vehicles through the Federal Acquisition Service.

She provides an update on...

Tiffany Hixson, the assistant commissioner for the professional services and human capital categories at the Federal Acquisition Service in GSA.

She provides an update on OASIS, OASIS SB, HCaTs, and the federal supply schedule professional services contracts, and gives an update on the key attributes of impending OASIS+ procurement, the follow-on to OASIS.

Hixon also discusses her goals for the professional services category in FY23, and shares her thoughts on her, “other duty as assigned,” role as the Government-wide Executive for the Professional Services Category.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

