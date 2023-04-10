Procurement trends in small business contracting

Tiffany Hixon, assistant commissioner for the office of the Professional Services and Human Capital Category at the Federal Acquisition Service, joins Off the Shelf for an update on Professional Services Category procurement trends. With overall professional services spending up governmentwide, Hixon identifies highlights reasons for the increase in spending as well as identifying key trends in small business contracting and use of governmentwide contract vehicles through the Federal Acquisition Service. She provides an update on... READ MORE

Tiffany Hixon, assistant commissioner for the office of the Professional Services and Human Capital Category at the Federal Acquisition Service, joins Off the Shelf for an update on Professional Services Category procurement trends.

With overall professional services spending up governmentwide, Hixon identifies highlights reasons for the increase in spending as well as identifying key trends in small business contracting and use of governmentwide contract vehicles through the Federal Acquisition Service.

She provides an update on OASIS, OASIS SB, HCaTs, and the federal supply schedule professional services contracts, and gives an update on the key attributes of impending OASIS+ procurement, the follow-on to OASIS.

Hixon also discusses her goals for the professional services category in FY23, and shares her thoughts on her, “other duty as assigned,” role as the Government-wide Executive for the Professional Services Category.