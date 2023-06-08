On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

A GSA acquisition policy update

June 8, 2023 8:13 am
< a min read
      

Jeff Koses, senior procurement executive at the General Services Administration, joined host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf to give an update on GSA’s key acquisition policy priorities, including the latest on transactional data reporting (TDR), economic price adjustments (EPAs), Ability One, the end of the COVID emergency declaration and its impact on procurement and the acquisition workforce.

Koses provided the background, performance results and rationale for TDR as a natural evolution in...

READ MORE

Jeff Koses, senior procurement executive at the General Services Administration, joined host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf to give an update on GSA’s key acquisition policy priorities, including the latest on transactional data reporting (TDR), economic price adjustments (EPAs), Ability One, the end of the COVID emergency declaration and its impact on procurement and the acquisition workforce.

Head shot of Jeff Koses
Jeff Koses, senior procurement executive, GSA

Koses provided the background, performance results and rationale for TDR as a natural evolution in an internet- and data-driven commercial market.

He also identified areas where GSA’s implementation of TDR can and will improve over time, and explains how TDR supports small businesses by reducing barriers to entry and contract administration costs.

Koses also gives an update on Ability One and its role in the federal market.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

      
Related Topics
Ability One Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards Covid-19 Economic Price Adjustment General Services Administration Jeff Koses Off the Shelf Radio Interviews transactional data reporting

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|14 Overview of Reporting - Contract...
6|14 Three Ways to Enhance Investigative...
6|14 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories