The hottest topics in procurement

July 5, 2023 7:52 pm
This week on Off the Shelf, Larry Allen, president of  Allen Federal Business Partners, gives his thoughts, observations, and insights on a host of procurement hot topics.

Allen discusses the long winding road of Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) implementation across the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program.

He talks about the prospects for GSA’s IT GWACs (Polaris and Alliant) and OASIS+, and analyzes the impact of the recent Court of Claims Polaris bid protest decision limiting...

Head shot of Larry Allen
Larry Allen, president, Allen Federal Business Partners

He talks about the prospects for GSA’s IT GWACs (Polaris and Alliant) and OASIS+, and analyzes the impact of the recent Court of Claims Polaris bid protest decision limiting the application of “Section 876” to multiple award IDIQ contracts, including the MAS program.

Allen also discusses NASA SEWP and the development of and expanded scope of work for the follow-on procurement, and he shares his keys to fourth quarter success in the federal market.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

