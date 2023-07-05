The hottest topics in procurement

This week on Off the Shelf, Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, gives his thoughts, observations, and insights on a host of procurement hot topics. Allen discusses the long winding road of Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) implementation across the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program. He talks about the prospects for GSA’s IT GWACs (Polaris and Alliant) and OASIS+, and analyzes the impact of the recent Court of Claims Polaris bid protest decision limiting... READ MORE

This week on Off the Shelf, Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, gives his thoughts, observations, and insights on a host of procurement hot topics.

Allen discusses the long winding road of Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) implementation across the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program.

He talks about the prospects for GSA’s IT GWACs (Polaris and Alliant) and OASIS+, and analyzes the impact of the recent Court of Claims Polaris bid protest decision limiting the application of “Section 876” to multiple award IDIQ contracts, including the MAS program.

Allen also discusses NASA SEWP and the development of and expanded scope of work for the follow-on procurement, and he shares his keys to fourth quarter success in the federal market.

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.