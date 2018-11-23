GALLERY: See how feds marked Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2018

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Join crew members @Astro_Alex and @AstroSerena as they get ready for #Thanksgiving aboard the @Space_Station with poundcake and candied yams. Watch: https://t.co/LVgKGc03rJ pic.twitter.com/WRkbIZIAqy— NASA (@NASA) November 22, 2018
Astronauts Alexander Gerst of Germany and Serena Auñón-Chancellor of Indiana sent their best wishes from on board the International Space Station.
