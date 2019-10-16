Postmaster General announces retirement as USPS seeks financial reform

Postmaster General Megan Brennan will step down from the Postal Service early next year, the agency announced Wednesday, after spending the past five years trying to put the organization on firmer financial footing.

“When I was appointed Postmaster General, I made a commitment to the Board of Governors that I would serve for five years and it has been my absolute honor to do so,” said Brennan in a statement Wednesday. “I feel a deep responsibility to this organization and to its future.”

In the months ahead, the Postal Service’s Board of Governors will look through resumes for a successor. The board in August reached a quorum for the first time in more than five years, allowing it to not only name a new postmaster general, but set long-term business decisions for USPS.

Board Chairman Robert Duncan said USPS expects a “seamless transition in leadership” following the holiday season. Brennan will retire from her position on Jan. 31, 2020.

Advertisement

“Megan Brennan is a devoted public servant who has helped lead the United States Postal Service through some very challenging circumstances,” Duncan said. “The governors greatly appreciate her leadership and devotion to the Postal Service.”

Brennan’s successor will tackle the same postal reform issues that she spent most of her tenure seeking to address. The Postal Service has reported net losses for the past 12 years, and continues to see first-class mail volume decrease.

This summer, Brennan told members of the House Oversight Committee that absent postal reform — either from Congress or from the Postal Regulatory Commission — USPS was on track to run out of cash by 2024.

Members of the House and Senate have introduced several postal reform bills over the past few years, but none have made it far in Congress despite bipartisan support. Most of the bills would address a 2006 mandate for USPS to pre-fund health benefits for future retirees.

Because of this requirement, USPS has defaulted on billions of dollars in payments to the fund.

Meanwhile, Postal Service officials this summer briefed committee members on a draft business plan that would outline the agency’s path forward for the next 10 years.

Before becoming the first woman to serve as postmaster general, Brennan started her USPS career more than 30 years ago, as a letter carrier in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She previously held posts as USPS chief operating officer and executive vice president and regional executive positions.

Duncan said Brennan’s career in the Postal Service gave her a “fundamental understanding of the important role this organization plays in communities around the country and to our broader economy.”

“She has been a strong advocate for postal employees and customers. We especially appreciate her recent leadership of the Postal Service’s efforts to make significant changes to the international mail system, and level the playing field for American businesses,” he added.

Brennan also expressed gratitude to more than 600,000 USPS employees for their service.

“You embody the spirit of public service, you earn the trust of the American people every day, and you continually reinforce my reverence for this institution and my abiding belief in our mission,” she said.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.