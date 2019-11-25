Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Management
 
People
 
...
Exclusive

Shared services executive to depart after 6 years at GSA

November 25, 2019 8:52 am
 
2 min read
      

Beth Angerman, who led the federal shared services effort for the last six years at the General Services Administration, is leaving government.

Federal News Network has confirmed Angerman told staff last week that her last day in government is Dec. 6. Sources said Angerman will take some time off before deciding on her next job.

Beth Angerman has been the principal deputy associate administrator in GSA’s Office of Governmentwide Policy since February 2018.

Angerman has been the principal deputy associate administrator in GSA’s Office of Governmentwide Policy since February 2018 and spent the three years before that running the Shared Solutions and Performance Improvement office, which was formerly Unified Shared Services Management Office.

Earl Pinto recently joined GSA as the deputy associate administrator in the OGP to lead the shared services effort, coming over from the Department of Health and Human Services. It’s unclear if Pinto will serve as the acting principal deputy associate administrator when Angerman leaves.

Angerman joined federal service in 2005 as an IT project manager for the Treasury Department and over the next decade rose to senior leadership positions including the executive director of Treasury’s Office of Financial Innovation and Transformation, where she led the financial management line of business effort.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

During her tenure at GSA, Angerman was known for her passion and optimism to get the governmentwide shared services effort moving in the right direction.

She inherited an initiative that had struggled during the administration of President George W. Bush and again under President Barack Obama because of an assortment of reasons, including the perceived lack of end-user buy-in as well as the limited ability of the federal providers to take on new customers quickly and keep their systems updated.

During this administration, Angerman played a big role in modernizing the existing shared services strategy that combines both public and private sector expertise, and expanded the input and oversight by customer agencies.

“Hopefully, the new strategy really does give every agency the opportunity to declare some level of success, whether it’s through the participation of standards or through the adoption of existing services, and the goal will point out what those are, or whether it’s thinking through the plan to adopt new centralized services.” Angerman said in November 2018.

Earlier in 2018, Angerman said in an interview that a big lesson at the center of the new strategy is getting stakeholders, including the CFOs, the chief acquisition officers and even deputy secretaries, involved early and often and focused on similar problems.

Among her most recent accomplishments is leading the effort to establish two teams of industry experts to modernize the federal payroll processes and systems.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

The NewPay program recently received a $20.7 million loan from the Technology Modernization Fund and with that money, awarded the first two task orders in September to begin to update the payroll systems with software-as-a-service applications.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jason Miller

Jason Miller is executive editor of Federal News Network and directs news coverage on the people, policy and programs of the federal government. Follow @jmillerWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition All News Beth Angerman Cloud Computing Contracting General Services Administration IT Modernization Management NewPay People Shared Services Technology Treasury Department

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn