Shared services executive to depart after 6 years at GSA

Beth Angerman, who led the federal shared services effort for the last six years at the General Services Administration, is leaving government.

Federal News Network has confirmed Angerman told staff last week that her last day in government is Dec. 6. Sources said Angerman will take some time off before deciding on her next job.

Angerman has been the principal deputy associate administrator in GSA’s Office of Governmentwide Policy since February 2018 and spent the three years before that running the Shared Solutions and Performance Improvement office, which was formerly Unified Shared Services Management Office.

Earl Pinto recently joined GSA as the deputy associate administrator in the OGP to lead the shared services effort, coming over from the Department of Health and Human Services. It’s unclear if Pinto will serve as the acting principal deputy associate administrator when Angerman leaves.

Angerman joined federal service in 2005 as an IT project manager for the Treasury Department and over the next decade rose to senior leadership positions including the executive director of Treasury’s Office of Financial Innovation and Transformation, where she led the financial management line of business effort.

During her tenure at GSA, Angerman was known for her passion and optimism to get the governmentwide shared services effort moving in the right direction.

She inherited an initiative that had struggled during the administration of President George W. Bush and again under President Barack Obama because of an assortment of reasons, including the perceived lack of end-user buy-in as well as the limited ability of the federal providers to take on new customers quickly and keep their systems updated.

During this administration, Angerman played a big role in modernizing the existing shared services strategy that combines both public and private sector expertise, and expanded the input and oversight by customer agencies.

“Hopefully, the new strategy really does give every agency the opportunity to declare some level of success, whether it’s through the participation of standards or through the adoption of existing services, and the goal will point out what those are, or whether it’s thinking through the plan to adopt new centralized services.” Angerman said in November 2018.

Earlier in 2018, Angerman said in an interview that a big lesson at the center of the new strategy is getting stakeholders, including the CFOs, the chief acquisition officers and even deputy secretaries, involved early and often and focused on similar problems.

Among her most recent accomplishments is leading the effort to establish two teams of industry experts to modernize the federal payroll processes and systems.

The NewPay program recently received a $20.7 million loan from the Technology Modernization Fund and with that money, awarded the first two task orders in September to begin to update the payroll systems with software-as-a-service applications.

