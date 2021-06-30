FDA doctor recognized for collaboration to get COVID vaccines distributed at record speed

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It took a lot of collaboration between the pharmaceutical industry and the government to get COVID-19 vaccines developed and proven safe. It might have been one of the biggest and fastest medical efforts ever. At the center of it all was the director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals. Dr. Peter Marks spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.