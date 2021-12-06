On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
The Space Hour

How have NASA administrators left things for their replacements?

Eric White@FEDERALNEWSCAST
December 6, 2021 6:06 pm
< a min read
      

The role of NASA administrator is one of the more unique positions in the federal government. Many agencies have a tough time just planning for next year. Imagine having to plan for projects that could take 10 or 20 years. Over the past few decades, there have been differing management and planning styles by whoever is in the big seat, and now there’s comprehensive research to show the results of them. Syracuse University Professor Henry Lambright recently penned a report, which draws on insights from recent and past NASA Administrators to chart how leaders have passed the torch toward enabling machine and human space exploration of Mars, and its long term impact on strategic priorities for the space program. I recently had the chance to speak with him about what he found.

Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

Follow @FEDERALNEWSCAST

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Henry Lambright Management NASA Radio Interviews Syracuse University The Space Hour

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Hybrid Everything: CIOs Can Reinvent...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights