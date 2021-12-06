On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NASA looking to use lasers in space, but just for communicating

Eric White@FEDERALNEWSCAST
December 6, 2021 6:05 pm
NASA is launching a new mission that will revolutionize how we “talk” with future missions in space, including at the Moon, Mars and beyond. The Laser Communications Relay Demonstration is tasked with using lasers to communicate in space. It was supposed to actually launch earlier this month from Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday morning; however, it has been scrubbed for repairs. It will be getting up there soon, though. To learn more about it, I talked with Miriam Wennersten, NASA LCRD Ground Segment Manager.

Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

