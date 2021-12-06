On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Redirecting an asteroid as practice … just in case

December 6, 2021 6:04 pm
< a min read
      

It has been a pretty busy month for NASA: Two major projects just got off the ground, literally. The first you may have heard of, since it will help us learn how to change the course of any dangerous asteroids heading our way. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) launched in late November, but has quite a ways to go to reach the one it’s looking to make contact with. To learn more about the program, I spoke with Harrison Agrusa, who is a member of the DART Investigation Team and Dynamics Working Group.

