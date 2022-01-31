NASA’s makes latest selections for Flight Opportunities Program

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program is one that helps commercial space companies work with the agency to test out their new technologies, with the hopes of being able to use them for future missions. The program just recently made nine new selections for new tech under NASA’s 2021 TechFlights solicitation. To learn more about those picks and the program overall, I got the chance to speak with John Kelly, who is program manager for the Flight Opportunities Program, and Stephan Ord who is the program’s chief technologist.