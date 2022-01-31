On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NASA’s makes latest selections for Flight Opportunities Program

Eric White@FEDERALNEWSCAST
January 31, 2022 3:58 pm
NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program is one that helps commercial space companies work with the agency to test out their new technologies, with the hopes of being able to use them for future missions. The program just recently made nine new selections for new tech under NASA’s 2021 TechFlights solicitation. To learn more about those picks and the program overall, I got the chance to speak with John Kelly, who is program manager for the Flight Opportunities Program, and Stephan Ord who is the program’s chief technologist.

