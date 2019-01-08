Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Workforce
 
...

#ShutdownStories trending as feds share furlough frustration

January 8, 2019 12:07 pm
 
3 min read
20 Shares       

It’s been more than two weeks since the partial government shutdown began. Federal employees, contractors, spouses and lawmakers are growing increasingly frustrated by the delayed pay and lost work, with many airing their grievances on social media.

The hashtag #shutdownstories has made waves since Sunday, when television and comic book writer Amanda Deibert asked those affected by the shutdown to share their experiences on Twitter:

 

The tweet generated about 280 responses and more than 2,000 retweets as of Tuesday morning, including the following:

A Houston-based NASA systems engineer:


This Agriculture Department ecologist from State College, Pennsylvania:


A D.C. Superior Court attorney working without pay:


A USDA technician from Bryan, Texas:


An architect in North Carolina:


This Coast Guard spouse from Cape May, New Jersey:


This contractor from Arlington, Virginia, who works on programs for diplomats:

Scientists who had to miss the 233rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society this week due to the shutdown:

Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) also addressed the shutdown at airports in their respective homestates, where TSA workers have been expected to show up for duty without pay.

 

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia the American Federation of Government Employees rallied members at Independence Hall, where they were joined by Pennsylvania lawmakers such as Reps. Dwight Evans, Mary Gay Scanlon, Brian Fitzpatrick and Brendan Boyle.

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor of Federal News Network. Follow @abrustWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
#ShutdownStories All News Amelia Brust American Federation of Government Employees Budget Coast Guard Congress Defense Defense News employee furloughs gallery Government Shutdown Management NASA Other DoD Agencies Pay Pay & Benefits Philadelphia protest social media Twitter Unions USDA Workforce

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques