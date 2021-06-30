On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Agency ratings reveal federal government still behind private sector for engagement

Tom Temin
June 30, 2021 8:03 am
The newest rankings of the best places to work in the federal government had few surprises. NASA and the Government Accountability Office topped the list of large and medium sized agencies respectively. But the government on average continues to lag behind the private sector. Scores are published by the Partnership for Public Service, whose Vice President of Federal Workforce Programs, Michelle Amante, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

