Workforce

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, Biden says

July 29, 2021 4:34 pm
The Biden administration on Thursday said it will require all federal employees and onsite contractors to attest their vaccination status or face masking, social distancing and COVID-19 testing requirements.

“Anyone who does not attest to being fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask on the job no matter their geographic location, physically distance from all other employees and visitors, comply with a weekly or twice weekly screening testing requirement and be subject to restrictions on official travel,” the White House said in a fact sheet on the new policy, which it released Thursday afternoon.

In addition, President Joe Biden will direct the Defense Department to look into how and when it will add the COVID-19 vaccines to its list of required vaccinations for military members.

“These rules should not only apply to federal workers and onsite contractors,” the White House said. “President Biden is directing his team to take steps to apply similar standards to all federal contractors. The administration will encourage employers across the private sector to follow this strong model.”

This development is a significant policy shift for the Biden administration, which, until this week, has strayed away from providing stringent vaccine requirements for the federal workforce.

The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday announced a vaccine mandate for its health care workers.

“It is a choice that employees will be able to make,” Karine Jean-Pierre, deputy White House press secretary, said Thursday afternoon before the president’s announcement. “Because largely unvaccinated people continue to spread the virus, and until we have more people who are vaccinated and are curbing the spread, there needs to be proper protocols to keep Americans safe. As a large employer, the largest in this country who cares about the individuals who keep the government running, we have an obligation to be good stewards of the workforce and ensure their health and their safety. We’re taking action to protect the federal workforce so that they can continue to execute on the hard and important work of government.”

This story will be updated.

Nicole Ogrysko is a reporter for Federal News Network focusing on the federal workforce and federal pay and benefits.

