Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
...

Avoid surprises by preparing for retirement years in advance

April 1, 2020 6:25 pm
 
3 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Now that the shock of the stock market correction has settled in and federal employees, like so many others in America, are spending inordinate amounts of time at home, retirement benefits specialist Tammy Flanagan said it was imperative to calculate what your net retirement annuity income with be, when that day comes.

On Your Turn with Mike Causey, Flanagan, who has been providing retirement planning assistance to federal employees since 1985, made her second consecutive appearance on the weekly show to implore listeners to be prepared.

Advertisement

Flannigan said that the Thrift Savings Plan should provide about a third of a retiree’s income. Another third should come from Social Security and the final third from a pension or annuity.

“You can put those three pieces together and come up with a pretty good retirement,” she said. But, she added, too many people forget to calculate their net monthly pension check when adding it all up.

For the third of the retirement income that will come from the TSP, Flannigan said, “It’s important to have a long-term plan rather than just a day-to-day plan, because you’re thinking in terms of decades rather than weeks.”

She emphasized the need for a diversified TSP portfolio because of what has happened over the past few weeks: A nearly 35% drop in the market.

“You need to take advantage of the G fund, as you get closer to needing to use the money, but not 100%. You still need to have some money in the market, even when times are lean, because you never know when that recovery is going to start.”

“If you’re still employed, this is a great time to keep investing in the Thrift,” she said. “Don’t stop, because now you’re buying low, if you’re buying C, S, or I fund money, because the stock market has been down from what it was even just a month ago.”

“Many people I see today, retiring under FERS, it is [their pension check] about a third [of their retirement income] in many cases. For some people though, it seems like they’re almost afraid to start using their Thrifts. So they’re putting it off,” Flannigan said. “I just don’t know if they’re living on less because they’re afraid it’s going to run out or they’re just not sure how to take it out.”

Flannigan recommended retirement counseling for those who really need to know the status of their survivor benefits and how important it is to keep a file in case your survivors need account information, passwords, and contact numbers.

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

She even referenced the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES} Act, which was signed into law in late March to deal with unemployment insurance, loans, and grants associated with the coronavirus-driven blow to the economy. But the CARES Act also includes some important changes to retirement benefits, as well.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Peter Musurlian

Peter Musurlian is a producer at Federal News Network.

Related Topics
All News CARES Act Congress federal pension Legislation Mike Causey Pay & Benefits retirement planning Social Security stock market Tammy Flanagan TSP TSP withdrawals Your Turn

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

3|31 Certified Government Meeting...
4|2 FPDS: A Guide to Competitive...
4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA stands on forefront of technology battling pandemics

Today in History

1970: President Nixon signs law requiring surgeon general warnings on cigarettes