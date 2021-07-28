Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC: Episode 4

In this episode, we explore a topic that’s gaining a lot of attention: Agile government. The term “agile” has gained popularity over the years, and while its roots can be found in the agile software development movement, today when we talk about agility, we’ve broadened the aperture considerably. It describes processes that change the very fabric of how the business of government is conducted.

Guests included:

Casey Coleman , senior vice president for Global Government Solutions at Salesforce and a former General Services Administration CIO.

Terry Gerton, president and CEO of the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) and former senior executive at the Labor Department.

Dan Chenok, executive director of the IBM Center for The Business of Government and a former Office of Management and Budget executive.

Ed DeSeve, coordinator of the Agile Government Center at NAPA, Agile Visiting Fellow at the IBM Center for The Business of Government and former deputy director for Management and Controller at OMB.