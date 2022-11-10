On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 21 – 2022 ACT-IAC Leadership Awards – Part 1

November 10, 2022 7:30 am
On this episode, we talk with three of the outstanding federal technology leaders who recently received ACT-IAC 2022 Executive Leadership Awards.

Maria Roat, Owner, MA Roat Consulting and former Federal Deputy CIO and Past ACT President

Sam Navarro, Customer Services Director for the Centers of Excellence at the General Services Administration (GSA)

Anne Armstrong, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, GovExec

ACT-IAC 2022 Executive Leadership Awards press release

To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit their website.

      
