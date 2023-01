On this episode, we talk with two former government leaders on the challenges and opportunities facing the federal market as we look forward to 2023.

Guests :

Maria Roat, Owner, MA Roat Consulting, former Federal Deputy CIO and Past American Council for Technology President

Robert Shea, Partner, Guidehouse, former Associate Director at OMB and former Chair of the Board for the National Academy of Public Administration.

Additional Resources :

Learn more about ACT-IAC