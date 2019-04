This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Evan Weisel, Tony Welz and Stephen Mackey of W2 Communications on the evolving nature of communications and PR in GovCon.

Topics include:

The PR coup at the RSA Conference 10 years ago when W2 got their clients in front of media for hours by staging an invitation only Texas Hold’em poker tournament at RSA

Evolution of the CYBERTACOS networking event

Continuous morphing and use of web 2.0 tools to identify and communicate targeted audiences

Re-emergence of podcasts and the continuing popularity of video

Leveraging social networks like LinkedIn

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.