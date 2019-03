This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews return guest Lee Frederiksen, managing partner of Hinge Marketing on the release of Hinge’s 2019 High Growth Study.

Topics include:

changes over previous Hinge High Growth studies

how some companies grew at a five times higher rate than others

key tactics, including differentiation, investing in marketing, promoting internal SMEs, leveraging M&A, and targeting prospect via both traditional and digital channels

